Plan a Mother’s Day She’ll Love with Food Deals, Buffets, and More at SM Supermalls

Looking for Mother’s Day ideas? Read on and find out how you can Take it all the way at SM Supermalls with food feasts, pickleball, and bonding moments that feel bigger and bolder.

Mother's Day only comes once a year, so why hold back? Whether you're treating the woman who raised you, celebrating yourself, or honoring the fur mom life you've fully committed to, SM Supermalls is where the celebration goes all the way, and one of the most family-friendly malls in the Philippines when it comes to making moments like this count.

With good food, good company, and everything in between, all under one roof, here's how to make it a day she'll actually talk about for years to come.

Go All Out on Food

Let's be real: half the planning is figuring out where to eat. The good news is that mall dining at SM covers every kind of table, from big, rowdy family lunches to something a little more elevated.