Plan a Mother’s Day She’ll Love with Food Deals, Buffets, and More at SM Supermalls

Looking for Mother’s Day ideas? Read on and find out how you can Take it all the way at SM Supermalls with food feasts, pickleball, and bonding moments that feel bigger and bolder.
Mother's Day only comes once a year, so why hold back? Whether you're treating the woman who raised you, celebrating yourself, or honoring the fur mom life you've fully committed to, SM Supermalls is where the celebration goes all the way, and one of the most family-friendly malls in the Philippines when it comes to making moments like this count.
With good food, good company, and everything in between, all under one roof, here's how to make it a day she'll actually talk about for years to come.
Go All Out on Food
Let's be real: half the planning is figuring out where to eat. The good news is that mall dining at SM covers every kind of table, from big, rowdy family lunches to something a little more elevated.
The Queen of the Family deserves a feast! Go for Max’s Feast, or Mesa’s Salo Salo Set this Mother’s Day.
For the family day ideas SM families dream about, sharing platters are the move. Botejyu's Family Bundle C mixes sushi, ramen, and tempura for a group that can't agree on one thing. And for something that feels like home, Mesa's Salo-Salo Set is built around Filipino favorites like laing, liempo, and sisig rice. It's comfort food done right, exactly the kind of meal that makes a celebration feel full.
For the foodie moms who want a taste of everything, going for buffets like Vikings or Tong Yang will always be a good idea.
If the plan is to go bigger and bolder, SM's buffet lineup is ready for it. Cabalen is the go-to for kare-kare and crispy pata done buffet-style. Dads pulls together Filipino, Japanese, and Western dishes for mixed-cravings groups. Vikings brings the premium spread with carving stations and global mains. Yakimix adds a hands-on, grill-it-yourself element that turns dinner into an experience. Tong Yang Plus does hotpot and grill in one sitting, fully customizable, fully satisfying.
Beyond restaurants, SM also brings together food courts and mall dining options that make it easy to find something for everyone, whether you’re planning ahead or deciding on the spot. Also, keep in mind that these restaurants fill up fast on Mother's Day. Check them out on the SM Malls Online app to lock in a table before the rush.
Mall Events and Promos Worth Showing Up For
Before you head out, check what mall events, mall promos, and mall sales are running at your nearest SM—especially if you’re looking for the malls’ latest deals to make the most of your visit.
Mall deals pop up seasonally and Mother's Day is no exception, from discounts at select dining spots to sale promos across fashion and lifestyle stores. The SM Advantage Card (SMAC) also stacks well here! It’s the perfect time to use your SMAC card benefits to earn points on your Mother's Day spend.
For the Active Mom: Pickleball at SM Active Hub
If the mom you're celebrating would rather move than sit still, this one's for her. Pickleball courts at SM Active Hub locations are a genuinely fun option, easy to learn, social by nature, and way more addictive than it sounds. It's one of the better things to do in SM for moms who want their celebration to feel like them.
To book a court or sign up for sessions, download the SM Malls Online app and join the Active Hub Community. There are also exclusive deals on gear inside, so she can show up looking the part.
For the Fur Mom: Malls That Welcome Dogs
Not every celebration looks the same, and for the mom whose whole heart belongs to their pets, a trip to SM might just be the best gift. Select SM locations are pet-friendly malls with Paw Parks. It’s a place where pets can run, play, and enjoy the day alongside their humans. It's low-key, it's fun, and it's exactly the kind of outing that fur moms actually want.
While you're there, Pet Express carries everything from treats to accessories for a little Mother's Day spoil. And if your pet's due for a refresh, Our Pet Care Services offers grooming and wellness options so your companion is just as polished as you are.
Sweet Endings
A great meal deserves a great finish. Goldilocks is a classic for a reason. The Mango Dream Cake is light and layered with real mango, perfect after a full spread. The Tiramisu Cake goes deeper and richer for the mom with a serious sweet tooth. Both are crowd-pleasers, and if you want to explore more options before committing, the SM Malls Online app lets you browse cake deals across the mall, compare what's available, and plan your pick-up ahead of time so you're not scrambling on the day itself.
Make It to the Max
The best Mother's Day plans aren't complicated. They're just thoughtful! SM Supermalls pulls together family-friendly dining, entertainment in malls, pet-friendly spaces, and mall services that make celebrating easy, no matter what kind of mom you're honoring.
Head to your nearest SM and take it all the way. She deserves nothing less.
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About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is evolving—shaping how people live, connect, and experience life today. More than a place to shop, it is the country’s most loved mall and an everyday destination designed around the lifestyles, passions, and needs of Filipino communities, delivering new finds, fresh concepts, and meaningful experiences, All For You.
As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China, SM Supermalls continues to evolve its spaces, experiences, and partnerships, building destinations that grow with communities and remain trusted, relevant, and loved for generations. Your Most Loved Supermall, SM — All For You.