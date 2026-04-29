PLAN C: HELP OTHERS

Life's Plan A: Work, live, play. It involves working hard for a comfortable life, dreaming of a house truly yours, traveling, raising a family, owning a business, and staying healthy, among a long list of must-dos.
Life's Plan B: Dream, secure, live. It keeps your family’s dreams alive, with a BDO Life plan and coverage that protects and provides the means. It is the safety net that keeps dreams alive, plans on track, and enjoy the opportunity to keep moving forward.
Life’s Plan C: Reach out, help, and let others live. Share the extra, donate those rewards and points to light up communities or build classrooms. Support their aspirations and dreams amid life’s toughest challenges. It is a slice of your BDO Life Plan B and bits of your BDO Credit Card points that promise life will be okay for them, that you help find ways to make things better.
Light up their life
With each qualified purchase of a BDO Life Plan, a donation is made to One Million Lights Philippines, a non-profit organization that brings safe and affordable solar-powered lighting to underserved communities, helping improve the quality of life of Filipinos through solar lighting.
One Million Lights has helped light up communities in 33 out of 81 provinces in the Philippines, by replacing toxic, hazardous, and costly kerosene lamps with solar-powered lights that are clean, safe, and affordable.
“It only takes as little as P1,500 to light up a home with clean, safe, and affordable solar powered lighting. Every peso donated goes directly into supporting lighting projects across the Philippines. By doing this, we help our beneficiaries save more money, become more productive, and lead healthier lives,” says
One Million Lights Philippines.
In the coming months, the One Million Lights Team will be organizing projects across Sulu, Palawan, Cagayan De Oro, Kalinga, Rizal and many more. BDO’s chosen beneficiary is a community in Tanay, Rizal.
In moments of adversity, a solar light is a symbol of resilience, lighting a path towards a brighter future. Together, BDO Life, One Million Lights Philippines and you, could light up the lives of many others as they aspire to reach their dreams.
Find the right Plan B policy for you. To get life insurance quotes that fit your needs and budget, visit any BDO branch to talk to a BDO Life Financial Advisor or visit the BDO Life website to get a quote, www.bdo.com.ph/bdo-life/get-a-quote #BDOLife #PlanB
BDO Life Assurance Company, Inc., 100% owned by BDO Unibank, Inc., offers a diverse pool of life insurance products suitable to the needs of its clients, including comprehensive group term life insurance for corporate clients, and provides protection, health, education, savings, retirement, and estate planning solutions aimed to create a secure future for its individual customers and their families.
Share the hope
Education is one of the strongest pillars of nation-building. It is among the keys that will secure the future of the next generation of teachers, doctors and health workers, engineers, civil servants, a diverse field of professionals, skilled workers, and of course, leaders with foresight and vision who will guide communities to progress and prosperity, year after year.
Guided by this belief, BDO Unibank, Inc. goes beyond banking, collaborating with many sectors, reaching far out of teller confines to strengthen communities and uplift Filipinos of every age in their daily lives.
Now, through HOPE and your BDO Credit Card, you can help build public school classrooms, a call echoed by the Department of Education (DepEd), stressing that close collaboration between the agency and the private sector will address long-standing gaps in basic education facilities and make way for safe, functional learning spaces for learners.
According to the DepEd, it is accelerating efforts to complete unfinished classroom projects nationwide, targeting to build around 1,500 to 2,000 classrooms under new construction for 2026, while more than 8,000 classroom projects are being worked on simultaneously for 2024 and 2025, on top of already completed 3,600 classrooms. It furthered that it is also laying the groundwork for more flexible approaches to classroom delivery beginning in 2026.
“In recent years, we have been addressing backlogs and unfinished classrooms simultaneously. From 2026 onward, we are expanding our options—including more active participation from local government units and other flexible approaches such as public-private partnerships—to ensure faster solutions that are better suited to the needs of each community,” said Education Secretary Edgardo Angara.
That partnership extends to BDO Credit Cards and HOPE, the Philippines’ first certified B Corp, an impact organization that utilizes100% of its profits towards improving public school
infrastructure, increasing livelihood opportunities, and enabling
efforts that conserve the environment.
Launched in 2012, HOPE’s mission was to provide
Filipinos with another way to vote with their peso about what
was important to them.
“We build classrooms across the country and partner with
thousands of retail outlets, all of whom, like HOPE, believe in the power of Business for Good,” it says.
So far, HOPE has built 167 classrooms that benefited 53,121 students. And by donating your BDO Credit Card peso points, you can help build a classroom, a safe learning space that will secure the future of the next generation and support initiatives that will change their lives.
To donate your BDO Credit Card peso points, (1) visit BDO Deals and search ‘Peso Points’; (2) Click Redeem Now and follow steps for redemption; (3) Choose Transfer to Hope (minimum of P100 Peso Points=P100 donation); and (4) Receive SMS confirmation (your donation will be turned over to HOPE).
You can also donate online using your BDO Credit Card by visiting www.bdo.com.ph/donations or https://www.generationhope.ph (go to SHOP HOPE and choose “Help Build Classrooms”.
Share the hope and your Plan C. Your support can open doors of opportunities for thousands of young learners. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)
BUILDING STRONG RESERVES, SUSTAINING PERFORMANCE
BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) is building strong reserves and delivering strong operational results via a pre‑emptive measure undertaken in response to evolving geo-political risk conditions.
In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, the Bank achieved mid-teens growth in loans and pre-provision operating profit, with asset quality continuing to improve, and net income tempered by higher provisions.
In its disclosure, BDO reported a net income of ₱20.1 billion in Q1 2026, 2% higher than ₱19.7 billion in the same period last year, supported by the sustained performance of its core businesses. Return on Average Common Equity (ROCE) stood at 12.8% for the period.
Net Interest Income grew by 11% as Gross Customer Loans increased by 16% to ₱3.8 trillion, boosted by the double-digit growth across all market segments. Total deposits expanded by 15%, with Current Account/Savings Account (CASA) growth accelerating to 7%. Non-interest income went up by 6%, while income from insurance operations rose by 27%.
Asset quality improved, with the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio declining to 1.68% from 1.77% in the same period last year. NPL coverage was at 132%.
Shareholders’ equity increased by 9%, on the back of sustained earnings, with Book Value Per Share rising by 8% to ₱119.36. The Bank’s CET1 ratio was at 13.3%.
BDO closed 2025 with a record ₱87.2 billion net income, a 6% increase from ₱82.0 billion in 2024.
BDO’s leading market position, diversified business franchise, and strong financial position underpin its ability to pursue sustainable long-term growth and profitability while capturing emerging opportunities in a dynamic operating environment.
BDO’s institutional strengths and value-added products and services hold the key to its successful business relationships with customers. On the front line, its branches remain at the forefront of setting high standards as a sales and service-oriented, customer-focused force. The Bank has the largest distribution network with over 1,800 operating branches and more than 6,000 teller machines nationwide. BDO has 15 international offices (including full-service branches in Hong Kong and Singapore) spread across Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.
The Bank also offers digital banking solutions to make banking easier, faster, and more secure for its clients.
Through selective acquisitions and organic growth, BDO has positioned itself for increased balance sheet strength and continuing expansion into new markets. As of September 30, 2025, BDO is the country’s largest bank in terms of total resources, customer loans, deposits, assets under management and capital, as well as branch and teller machine network nationwide.
BDO’s market leadership and robust business franchise, supported by a strong balance sheet and solid financial performance, position the Bank well to capture long‑term growth opportunities and emerging prospects. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)