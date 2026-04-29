PLAN C: HELP OTHERS

Life's Plan A: Work, live, play. It involves working hard for a comfortable life, dreaming of a house truly yours, traveling, raising a family, owning a business, and staying healthy, among a long list of must-dos.

Life's Plan B: Dream, secure, live. It keeps your family’s dreams alive, with a BDO Life plan and coverage that protects and provides the means. It is the safety net that keeps dreams alive, plans on track, and enjoy the opportunity to keep moving forward.

Life’s Plan C: Reach out, help, and let others live. Share the extra, donate those rewards and points to light up communities or build classrooms. Support their aspirations and dreams amid life’s toughest challenges. It is a slice of your BDO Life Plan B and bits of your BDO Credit Card points that promise life will be okay for them, that you help find ways to make things better.

Light up their life

With each qualified purchase of a BDO Life Plan, a donation is made to One Million Lights Philippines, a non-profit organization that brings safe and affordable solar-powered lighting to underserved communities, helping improve the quality of life of Filipinos through solar lighting.

One Million Lights has helped light up communities in 33 out of 81 provinces in the Philippines, by replacing toxic, hazardous, and costly kerosene lamps with solar-powered lights that are clean, safe, and affordable.

“It only takes as little as P1,500 to light up a home with clean, safe, and affordable solar powered lighting. Every peso donated goes directly into supporting lighting projects across the Philippines. By doing this, we help our beneficiaries save more money, become more productive, and lead healthier lives,” says

One Million Lights Philippines.

In the coming months, the One Million Lights Team will be organizing projects across Sulu, Palawan, Cagayan De Oro, Kalinga, Rizal and many more. BDO’s chosen beneficiary is a community in Tanay, Rizal.

In moments of adversity, a solar light is a symbol of resilience, lighting a path towards a brighter future. Together, BDO Life, One Million Lights Philippines and you, could light up the lives of many others as they aspire to reach their dreams.

Find the right Plan B policy for you. To get life insurance quotes that fit your needs and budget, visit any BDO branch to talk to a BDO Life Financial Advisor or visit the BDO Life website to get a quote, www.bdo.com.ph/bdo-life/get-a-quote #BDOLife #PlanB

BDO Life Assurance Company, Inc., 100% owned by BDO Unibank, Inc., offers a diverse pool of life insurance products suitable to the needs of its clients, including comprehensive group term life insurance for corporate clients, and provides protection, health, education, savings, retirement, and estate planning solutions aimed to create a secure future for its individual customers and their families.

Share the hope

Education is one of the strongest pillars of nation-building. It is among the keys that will secure the future of the next generation of teachers, doctors and health workers, engineers, civil servants, a diverse field of professionals, skilled workers, and of course, leaders with foresight and vision who will guide communities to progress and prosperity, year after year.

Guided by this belief, BDO Unibank, Inc. goes beyond banking, collaborating with many sectors, reaching far out of teller confines to strengthen communities and uplift Filipinos of every age in their daily lives.

Now, through HOPE and your BDO Credit Card, you can help build public school classrooms, a call echoed by the Department of Education (DepEd), stressing that close collaboration between the agency and the private sector will address long-standing gaps in basic education facilities and make way for safe, functional learning spaces for learners.

According to the DepEd, it is accelerating efforts to complete unfinished classroom projects nationwide, targeting to build around 1,500 to 2,000 classrooms under new construction for 2026, while more than 8,000 classroom projects are being worked on simultaneously for 2024 and 2025, on top of already completed 3,600 classrooms. It furthered that it is also laying the groundwork for more flexible approaches to classroom delivery beginning in 2026.

“In recent years, we have been addressing backlogs and unfinished classrooms simultaneously. From 2026 onward, we are expanding our options—including more active participation from local government units and other flexible approaches such as public-private partnerships—to ensure faster solutions that are better suited to the needs of each community,” said Education Secretary Edgardo Angara.

That partnership extends to BDO Credit Cards and HOPE, the Philippines’ first certified B Corp, an impact organization that utilizes100% of its profits towards improving public school

infrastructure, increasing livelihood opportunities, and enabling

efforts that conserve the environment.

Launched in 2012, HOPE’s mission was to provide

Filipinos with another way to vote with their peso about what

was important to them.

“We build classrooms across the country and partner with

thousands of retail outlets, all of whom, like HOPE, believe in the power of Business for Good,” it says.

So far, HOPE has built 167 classrooms that benefited 53,121 students. And by donating your BDO Credit Card peso points, you can help build a classroom, a safe learning space that will secure the future of the next generation and support initiatives that will change their lives.

To donate your BDO Credit Card peso points, (1) visit BDO Deals and search ‘Peso Points’; (2) Click Redeem Now and follow steps for redemption; (3) Choose Transfer to Hope (minimum of P100 Peso Points=P100 donation); and (4) Receive SMS confirmation (your donation will be turned over to HOPE).

You can also donate online using your BDO Credit Card by visiting www.bdo.com.ph/donations or https://www.generationhope.ph (go to SHOP HOPE and choose “Help Build Classrooms”.

Share the hope and your Plan C. Your support can open doors of opportunities for thousands of young learners. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)