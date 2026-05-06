Play, move, and chill at SM Supermalls this summer

MANILA, Philippines, 21st April 2026 – This summer, your most-loved SM Supermalls turn up the energy with experiences designed for every kind of barkada. At the heart of it all is the SM Active Hub—a growing community of movers, players, and fitness enthusiasts—bringing together activities that let you truly Gala To The Max.

Dive into Summer Play with the SM Active Hub

The SM Active Hub sets the tone for a season filled with movement, connection, and fun. Fresh from celebrating its first anniversary with a series of activities across select SM malls last April 11 to 12, the community continues to build momentum with even more ways to stay active all summer long.

Whether you're picking up a new sport or leveling up your routine, the SM Active Hub brings together experiences that make every visit more dynamic and engaging—giving you more ways to Gala To The Max this summer.

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