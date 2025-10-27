LMP Tarlac expresses support for Mayor Yap

The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) – Tarlac Chapter has expressed support for Tarlac City Mayor Susan A. Yap.

This came following a Commission on Elections (COMELEC) ruling that declared her ineligible and annulled her proclamation.

In its Resolution No. 4, Series of 2025, the LMP Tarlac Chapter stated that Mayor Yap received “a clear, unequivocal, and overwhelming mandate” from the people of Tarlac City in the recent elections.

The group described it as proof of the public’s trust and confidence in her leadership, integrity, and capability.

The resolution said that the COMELEC decision “has caused profound concern and uncertainty among the citizenry and the officialdom of the Province of Tarlac.”

It emphasized that “the sovereign will of the people, as expressed through the ballot, is the paramount and ultimate expression of democratic choice."

The resolution added that overturning such a mandate “undermines the very essence of democratic processes and disenfranchises the electorate.”

The LMP Tarlac Chapter also cited Yap’s “proven record of effective leadership, responsive governance, and principled public service."

The organization said Yap has earned the confidence of her constituents, fellow local executives, and officials in various national government agencies.

Through the resolution, the group strongly urged the COMELEC en banc to reconsider its decision and “give primacy to the sovereign will of the people of Tarlac City.”

LMP Tarlac likewise encouraged Yap to pursue all available legal remedies “to secure her rightful place as the elected leader of Tarlac City.”

The resolution even called for unity among public officials and citizens of Tarlac, “trusting in the wisdom and integrity of judicial and quasi-judicial institutions to deliver a just and final resolution.”

Approved and adopted on October 24, 2025, during the regular meeting of the LMP Tarlac Chapter, the resolution was signed by President Doña Cresencia R. Tesoro, Vice President Roseller B. Rodriguez, and Secretary Nathaniel L. Tan.