PNP, AFP ready to secure ASEAN activities; no threats monitored

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday said security preparations for this year’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-related activities are in place, with no credible threats currently monitored.

PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police have been preparing for more than a year, coordinating with the AFP, local government units, and other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and order during the country’s hosting of ASEAN meetings and related events.

“In coordination with other law enforcement agencies, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and of course, nandiyan din ang ating (with the help of) local government units, we are ready now to implement or go with our security operations for ASEAN,” Nartatez said in a Palace press briefing.

“Wala po tayong nakukuhang or nakalap na threats (We have not monitored or gathered any threats) with regard to the conduct of ASEAN,” he added.

AFP Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Rommel Roldan said the military’s role is to provide support to the PNP in implementing security measures, particularly in key venues where ASEAN events and summits will be held.

Nartatez said VIP lanes will be enforced to ensure the smooth and secure movement of foreign delegates and visiting heads of state, similar to arrangements implemented during previous ASEAN summits hosted by the Philippines.

“Definitely, magpapatupad tayo (we will implement that). That is to improve ‘yung ginawang (the implemented) security operations last time),” he said.

The Philippines is a founding member of ASEAN and has previously hosted major ASEAN summits and ministerial meetings, most notably in 2017.

As host of various ASEAN-related activities this year, the country is expected to welcome regional leaders, senior officials, and delegates, prompting heightened but calibrated security preparations. (PNA)