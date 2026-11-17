As the Philippines welcomes ASEAN leaders and international partners for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, the Philippine National Police (PNP) assured that it will work for a secure environment for the international gathering while safeguarding public order and respecting the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful assembly.

The PNP said its responsibility extends beyond securing summit venues and visiting dignitaries. It added that it is also mandated to protect the daily activities of Filipinos, keeping communities safe, and ensuring that public gatherings are managed with professionalism, restraint, and respect for the law.

The national police said this balance was put into practice during separate public assembly-related incidents in Muntinlupa City and Ermita, Manila, on November 15, which resulted in the arrest of 211 and nine individuals following reported disturbances and alleged non-compliance with police instructions.

The concerned individuals are undergoing appropriate legal processes, with further proceedings scheduled before the proper authorities.

In Muntinlupa City, 20 children in conflict with the law (CICLs), who were taken into custody during the incident, have been turned over to the appropriate Bahay Pag-Asa facility for proper care, assessment, and intervention.

Meanwhile, 15 police personnel injured during the incident in Ermita, Manila, are receiving medical attention for injuries sustained during the encounter.

The PNP emphasized that the right to peaceful assembly remains protected and respected but police personnel are duty-bound to maintain public order, protect lives and property, and prevent situations that could endanger other members of the community.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez stressed that maintaining security during the ASEAN Summit requires not only operational readiness but also sound judgment and professionalism in dealing with the public.

“May karapatan ang bawat Pilipino na ipahayag ang kanilang saloobin, at iginagalang natin iyon. Ang mahalaga, mapanatili nating mapayapa ang mga pagtitipon at walang ibang mamamayan na mapahamak. We can be firm in maintaining order without setting aside respect for people's rights. Iyan ang professionalism na inaasahan natin sa bawat pulis,” Nartatez said.

(PNP-PIO)