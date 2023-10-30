PNP: BSKE 2023 generally peaceful

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The conduct of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) in Pampanga yesterday was generally peaceful, the Police Provincial Office (PPO) said.

Colonel Levi Hope Basilio, director of Pampanga PPO, said no major incidents were reported in the clustered precincts around the province.

“Nag-ikot ikot po ako at sa report na rin ng ating mga local chiefs of police, wala naman pong mga major na insidente silang nakita o nirespondihan kaya so far, generally peaceful po tayo dito sa Pampanga,” said Basilio.

He said a minor scuffle between supporters of aspiring village officials in Mabalacat City was reported, but was immediately settled by authorities.

Another incident involving a reelectionist village chairman was also "responded" to by policemen in Masantol town.

Major Anselmo Pineda, Masantol chief of police, said the candidate was screening the incoming voters whom he accused as flying voters.

“Pinarespondehan po natin ito agad itong mga naireport sa atin at agad naman po naresolbahan at hindi naman na-disrupt ang voting process po sa area,” Basilio said.