PNP: Crackdown on drugs, illegal arms focus of 2025 polls preps

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday it has begun security preparations for the 2025 midterm elections.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Marbil said these preparations include outlining plans to curb the prevalence of illegal firearms, narcotics, and private armed groups (PAGs) that may disrupt the electoral process.

"Our commitment is to safeguard the democratic process and ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted in a secure environment. By cracking down on illegal firearms, drug syndicates, and armed groups, we aim to protect our citizens and uphold the rule of law. I urge the public to support our efforts and report any illegal activities to help us achieve our goal of a safe and fair election,” Marbil said

He said the PNP would work closely with local government units (LGUs) and other law enforcement agencies in these crackdowns, with collaborative efforts focused on operations targeting hotspots of illegal activities.

Marbil also said the police force would mount increased checkpoints, legitimate operations based on credible intelligence, and community awareness programs to encourage public reporting of suspicious activities.

He highlighted that this comprehensive effort involves intelligence operations, community cooperation, and strict law enforcement. (PNA)