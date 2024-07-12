PNP enforces gun ban for PBBM's 3rd SONA

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday announced the suspension of all permits to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR) on July 22, as part of security measures for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In an advisory, the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) said the measure would be in effect from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

"This suspension is a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and security during the event, " the advisory read.

Earlier this week, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said they were primarily focusing on the security measures in the vicinity of the Batasang Pambansa Complex as security inside the chamber is under the purview of the House Office of the Sergeant at Arms and the Presidential Security Group.

Fajardo said they were regularly coordinating with their counterparts from other law enforcement agencies for possible threats to the Marcos administration.

At least 22,000 police officers will secure the SONA, and 6,000 will be deployed near the Batasang Pambansa Complex where Marcos will deliver his address. (PNA)