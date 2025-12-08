PNP, PTFoMS urged to arrest Pampanga newsman's killer

The Pampanga Press Club (PPC) and relatives urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Presidential Task Force on Media Security to arrest the killer of “Jess” Malabanan, a correspondent of Reuters, Bandera and Manila Standard.

For the last four years, the suspect remained at-large as cops failed to arrest him for unknown reasons.

Malabanan, a member of the PPC, was shot to death by a certain Aries Solomon while the former is resting at his mother’s house in Calbayog City, Samar last December 8, 2021.

At the time of the shooting incident, Malabanan was investigating a land dispute problem of several coconut farmers.

To this date, the alleged killer has not been arrested to stand trial despite appeals to the PNP and PTFoMS after the stint of former executive director Joel Sy Egco, who helped fast-track the investigation.

Acting Presiding Judge Cicero Tuazon Lampasa of the Regional Trial Court Branch 32 in Calbayog City had issued an arrest warrant for Salomon on March 28, 2022.

Calbayog City Prosecutor Fidelito L. Marmol had found probable cause for murder in a resolution dated February 28, 2022. (Rudy Abular)