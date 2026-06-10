PNP seize P38-M illegal drugs in CSF

Police arrested three individuals and seized P38 million worth of illegal drugs following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Del Pilar, City of San Fernando, Pampanga on Tuesday morning.

Personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 3 (RPDEU 3) in Central Luzon, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 3 and other drug enforcement units, arrested two men and one women during the operation

The cops confiscated four kilograms of shabu with an estimated street value of ₱27.2 million and more than two kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride worth ₱11.3 million.

Authorities also recovered marked buy-bust money, boodle money, cellular phones, identification cards, drug paraphernalia including a digital weighing scale and packaging materials.

The police officers also seized a motor vehicle allegedly used in the illegal transaction of the suspects. (PNP-PIO)