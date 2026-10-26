PNPA urges Kapampangans to pursue cadetship program

Members of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Sandikhain Class of 2027 encouraged young Kapampangans to pursue a career in public service through the Cadet Admission Test (CAT), which was held nationwide on Sunday, October 25.

The cadets promoted the admission test during their visit to the Pampanga Police Provincial Office on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The future police officials also paid a courtesy call to Colonel Ricardo David, head of the Pampanga PPO.

A total of 21 cadets from the Sandikhain Class of 2027 took part in the visit, including four who hail from Pampanga: Cadet First Class Gabriel Fontillas, Cadet First Class Charles Vincent Mallari, Cadet First Class Albert Magno, and Cadet Third Class Michael Manlutac.

Walk-in applicants had also been allowed to register at designated testing centers on Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., provided that they brought the required documents and a valid identification card.

The visit is part of the cadets’ efforts to raise awareness of the PNPA admission process and encourage qualified young Filipinos to consider careers on police service and public safety. |via Tristan Jingco