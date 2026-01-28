Poems, flowers offered before Crisot monument in Bacolor

Bacolor officials and Kapampangan poet laureates led the honor rites marking the 159th birth anniversary of the Father of Capampañgan Literature, Juan Crisostomo Soto, at his monument in front of the town’s public market on Tuesday, January 27.

During the ceremony, poet laureates offered poems in tribute to Soto, alongside the laying of flowers at the monument.

The rites were also attended by Soto’s descendants, representatives from the academe, members of the Pampanga State University Center for Capampangan Culture and the Arts and the SAPNI nang Crissot Literary and Cultural Foundation Inc., and other arts and culture groups.

In his message, Mayor Duman Datu called for the perpetuation of Soto’s memory.

The mayor described Soto as a beacon of inspiration for writers and cultural workers in the preservation of the Kapampangan language and literary traditions.

Datu emphasized that Soto’s body of work should remain accessible and relevant, particularly to younger generations of Kapampangans.

Soto was born on January 27, 1867, in Barrio Sta. Ines, Bacolor. His first literary work, Ing Pamaquiasaua ning Mete, was inspired by William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

He later wrote about 50 zarzuelas, as well as numerous poems, novels, short stories, comedies, and essays.

Soto was a co-founder of the newspapers Ing Alipatpat and Ing Emangabiran.

He also took part in the 1898 Revolution under the command of General Maximino Hizon of Mexico, Pampanga, General Eugenio Blanco of Macabebe, and later General Tomas Mascardo.