Pogi thanks PBBM, DPWH for P220-M school funds

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon for the allocation of P220 million funds for 68 daycare centers and 13 computer laboratories here.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay President Marcos at Secretary Dizon, sa kanilang suporta para sa ating mga proyekto sa unang Distrito ng Pampanga. Unang-una na dito ang ating prayoridad na pagpapatayo ng mga daycare centers at mga computer labs,” Lazatin said.

Lazatin announced on January 8, 2025 that the local government of Angeles City and Mabalacat City, and Magalang town got P50 million each for the construction of their respective Child Development Centers (CDC).

The city government is Mabalacat has also been allotted with P40 million and Magalang with P30 million for the construction of computer laboratories in public high schools.

In August last year, Lazatin bared his plans to request from the DPWH some P260 million to fund the rehabilitation of 173 daycare centers and another P200 million for the construction of computer labs in 19 public high schools.

“Sa tulong ng pondo mula sa DPWH, mauumpisahan nating tuparin ang pangako na ipaayos ang lahat ng daycare centers at magkaroon ng computer labs sa public high schools sa Unang Distrito,” Lazatin said.

“Mula noong ako ay Angeles City Mayor at hanggang ngayon bilang Representante, prayoridad natin ang mga proyekto para sa mas maayos na learning facilities para sa ating mga kabataan,” he added.