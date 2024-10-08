POGO workers reminded of visa downgrade deadline

CLARK FREEPORT — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reminded all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) foreign workers to voluntarily downgrade their visas before the October 15 deadline.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado reiterated that there will be no extensions for filing.

He said that those who will file after the said deadline will be ordered to leave the country.

Viado said the BI, together with Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), conducted a briefing last September 30, 2024 with representatives of POGO companies.

During the briefing, the BI said that it may conduct implementation days for POGO companies where the agency could implement downgraded visa status, and issue exit clearances on-site.

Viado added that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) representatives will also be present during these service days to accept surrendered Alien Employment Permits (AEP) from POGO workers.

The agency said that more than 10,000 POGO workers have already filed for visa downgrading, and the agency expects this number to increase as the deadline approaches.

Visa downgrading allows foreign nationals to revert their status from a work visa to a temporary visitor visa.

This will allow them to remain legally in the Philippines for 59 days while winding down their affairs.

The 59-day period from the deadline aligns with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has ordered foreign POGO workers to leave the country by the end of the year, BI said.

"We are expediting the downgrading process to comply with the President's directive. We encourage POGO workers to file as early as possible to avoid complications," said Viado.

As part of the government's initiative to wind down POGO operations, an interagency task force composed of the BI, Department of Justice (DOJ), DOLE, PAGCOR, and other key agencies has been formed to oversee the closure of POGOs and assist affected workers.

The BI stressed that procedures have been simplified to ensure compliance

It added that those who fail to downgrade by the deadline or leave the country by December 31 will face deportation and blacklisting.