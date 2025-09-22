Police arrest 10 for illegal drugs

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said that 10 individuals were arrested recently in connection with its drive against illegal drugs.

The PPO, under the leadership of Colonel Eugene Marcelo, added that its manhunt and anti-illegal drug drive led to the arrest of 2 wanted persons, and 10 alleged drug peddlers, who yielded P505, 240 worth of illegal drugs on September 21, 2025.

The Mabalacat City Police Station collared 10 persons, including a High Value Individual (HVI), and seized a total of 72 grams of Shabu, amounting to Php 489, 600.

Meanwhile, a drug buy-bust operation conducted by the Bacolor Municipal Police Station resulted in the arrest of a 48-year-old drug peddler and confiscation of 2.3 grams of shabu amounting to P15,640.

The San Fernando City Police Station and Bacolor Municipal Police Station nabbed a female "Most Wanted Person" for two counts of Violation of Batas Pambansa Bilang 22 or Anti-Bouncing Check Law, and a 35-year-old accused for Theft, respectively. (RGN)