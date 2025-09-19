Police arrest 3 in P4.4M alleged extortion in Clark

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported that it has arrested three persons, including two Korean nationals, in an entrapment operation at ON Café and Restaurant in Clark Freeport on Thursday.

The suspects were involved in an alleged P4.4 million extortion activity.

The police operation was conducted by the Mabalacat Police Station after a Korean national reported that a group has threatened him and demanded P4.4 million.

The two arrested Korean nationals, aged 32 and 37, allegedly posed as businessmen. Their 37-year-old Filipino driver allegedly served as their local contact.

Police confiscated during the operation 50 grams of shabu worth ₱340,000; 53 grams of cocaine valued at ₱265,000; 50 tablets of ecstasy worth ₱85,000; three marijuana vape cartridges worth ₱13,500; ₱9 million marked money used in the entrapment; a Glock .40 pistol with three magazines and 33 rounds of ammunition; mobile phones; and fake IDs."

Col Eugene M. Marcelo, director of the Pampanga PPO, commended the Mabalacat police for their accomplishment.

The suspects and pieces of evidence are now under the custody of the Mabalacat City Police Station for documentation and filing of charges.