Police arrest 6 persons for drugs, other crimes

Six individuals were arrested in a series of operations conducted on Thursday, February 26, 2026, the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said.

In a buy-bust operation, the City of San Fernando Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pampanga, apprehended a 42-year-old man tagged as a high-value individual.

The suspect was reportedly identified as the leader of a criminal group.

Authorities seized five grams of suspected shabu worth P34,000 from the man.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Porac Municipal Police Station arrested two drug persons and confiscated around three grams of suspected shabu worth ?20,400.

In a separate operation, the Macabebe Municipal Police Station arrested an individual who yielded 1.4 grams of shabu valued at ?9,520.

The Lubao Municipal Police Station and the City of San Fernando Police Station also conducted manhunt operations that resulted to the arrest of two wanted persons.

The first suspect was facing charges for violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 22 or the Bouncing Checks Law. The other one was wanted for slight physical injuries.

Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, director of Pampanga PPO, said the office will continue its intensified campaign against all forms of criminality to ensure peace and order in the province.

“Clearly, no one is above the law. We assure the public, and even those who attempt to undermine peace and order, the Pampanga PPO will continue to uphold firm law enforcement, anchored on integrity, credibility and accountability,” he said.