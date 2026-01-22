Police arrest 8 persons for illegal drugs, robbery

Eight individuals linked to illegal drugs and robbery were arrested in series of police operations conducted in different areas in Pampanga on Wednesday, January 21.

In the City of San Fernando, operatives of the City of San Fernando Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pampanga arrested a "high-value drug personality."

The suspect was collared in a buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay Bulaon. This resulted in the recovery of about two grams of shabu worth ?13,600.

Later on the same day, the San Fernando police arrested another individual wanted in a drug-related case after verification through the National Police Clearance System.

The suspect was apprehended by the station’s Tracker Team for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Another person was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Isidro, San Simon, where authorities confiscated one gram of shabu valued at ?6,800.

Two separate operations were initiated by the Station Drug Enforcement Units of the Arayat and Mexico municipal police stations.

These led to the arrest of additional two suspects in Barangay San Agustin Norte, Arayat, and Barangay Pandacaqui, Mexico.

Authorities seized 1.2 grams of shabu, with a combined value of more than ?14,000, along with marked buy-bust money.

In Guagua, municipal police served a warrant of arrest against an individual involved in a drug case at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology District Jail in Barangay San Vicente, Ebus.

On the same day, the Sto. Tomas police arrested a robbery suspect and recovered stolen equipment worth ?20,000, including power tools and welding equipment, during a follow-up operation in Barangay San Matias.

Another robbery suspect was arrested in Barangay Calirocan, Gandara, Samar by the Lubao Municipal Police, in coordination with the 302nd Maneuver Company and local police units, which served the a warrant of arrest for robbery in an uninhabited place or private building.