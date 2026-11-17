The Philippine National Police (PNP) arrested a Korean national, wanted for fraud in South Korea, during an operation in Angeles City, Pampanga, on November 13, 2026.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Angeles City Field Unit apprehended the suspect in Barangay Sto. Domingo by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by the Seoul Western District Court, Republic of Korea, in connection with a fraud case.

After verification with the Bureau of Immigration, the PNP said it established that the Korean has been overstaying in the Philippines since his authorized stay expired on December 1, 2014.

PNP Chief, General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr, emphasized the importance of pursuing wanted individuals, including foreign nationals sought by authorities in other countries, to prevent the Philippines from becoming a refuge for fugitives.

“Every arrest backed by a valid warrant reinforces accountability and demonstrates our commitment to upholding the rule of law,” Nartatez said.

“Hindi dapat maging kanlungan ng mga umiiwas sa batas ang ating bansa. Paiigtingin natin ang pagpapatupad ng batas laban sa mga wanted na indibidwal,” he added. (PNP-PIO)