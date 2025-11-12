Police arrest mom for attempting to sell baby

Elements of the Women and Children Protection Center–Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (WCPC–ATIPD) arrested a woman on November 5 in Marilao, Bulacan for allegedly trying to sell her baby online.

In a report posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, the WCPC–ATIPD said the mother tried to sell the four-month-old baby for P25,000.

“The suspect had been offering her baby online for illegal adoption, initially for P20,000, which later increased to P25,000,” authorities said.

The suspect was taken to the WCPC–ATIPD office in Camp Crame where she may face a charge for violation of Section 4 of Republic Act No. 9208 as amended by RA No. 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

The suspect may also face a case for violation of Section 7 of RA No. 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, the police said.

The baby is now under the custody of WCPC–ATIPD, which is set to turnover the victim to the local social welfare and development office.

"No child should ever be treated as a commodity, and we vow to protect the most vulnerable against those who exploit them," the WCPC–ATIPD said.