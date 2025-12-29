Police destroy confiscated ‘boga,’ modified mufflers

Police in Pampanga destroyed confiscated ''boga (a homemade firecracker) and modified mufflers as part of efforts to ensure public safety during the New Year celebrations.

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said it disposed of nearly 100 boga seized from individuals using the illegal firecrackers on Sunday.

The boga is among the firecrackers banned by the Philippine National Police (PNP) due to safety concerns.

“Safety is our priority. We want our community to enjoy the New Year celebrations without the risks associated with illegal and unsafe firecrackers,” said PPPO Director Colonel Eugene Marcelo.

In the City of San Fernando, the Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (POSCO) also destroyed modified mufflers confiscated during recent operations.

POSCO focal person Darius Hizon said they have intensified operations in barangays, city roads, and major thoroughfares to apprehend motorists using loud and open pipes.

“Ito po ay upon the order of our Mayor Vilma Caluag. Alam po natin na kasiyahan po ngayon Holiday, pero kung nakakaistorbo po ang mga ganitong maiingay na tambutso, ay hindi po dapat,” Hizon said.

Authorities reminded the public to comply with existing rules and regulations to avoid inconvenience and help ensure their safety and that of the community.