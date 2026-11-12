Police inspects Clark airport for 49th ASEAN Summit

In preparation for the upcoming 49th ASEAN Summit, the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (Pampanga PPO), headed by Colonel Ricardo David, conducted an inspection at Clark International Airport on Thursday,November 12, 2026

The activity was participated in by officials of the Aviation Security Unit 3 (AVSEU 3) and Clark Security Management.

The activity focused on security preparations, operational readiness, and inter-agency coordination to ensure the safety and security of delegates and guests during the upcoming international event.

Together with other agencies, the Pampanga PPO said the initiative underscores their commitment to strengthen security measures and ensure a safe, orderly, and well-coordinated conduct of the 49th ASEAN Summit. |via Tristan Jingco