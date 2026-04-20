Police monitor NLEX after stoning incidents

Authorities are stepping up monitoring and security measures along the North Luzon Expressway following recent stoning incidents.

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) said that an investigation is underway after unidentified individuals reportedly hurled a piece of metal at a vehicle’s windshield while traversing the expressway near the Tulaoc Bridge in San Simon town.

No suspects have been identified so far.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, PRO-3 director, said "parallel investigations" are being conducted to identify those responsible and assess whether the incident is linked to similar cases reported in the past.

He added that they have intensified the coordination with the management of the NLEX Corporation and Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

Mendez said ground units were ordered to intensify visibility and monitoring in overpasses along the freeway especially during peak hours and nighttime.

“We have directed our units to increase police visibility, especially in overpass areas, and to sustain joint patrols and intelligence monitoring to prevent similar incidents," he added.

The PRO-3 director assured the public that measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of motorists.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or through available hotlines, he said.