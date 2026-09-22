Police nab 230, seize P4-M drugs in weeklong operation

The Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO-3) said that some 230 individuals were arrested in 160 anti-illegal drug operations conducted in one week from September 13 to 19, 2026 across Central Luzon.

The operations also resulted in the seizure of assorted illegal drugs worth ₱4,069,483.58.

The seized substance included 552.43 grams of shabu worth ₱3.75 million, 1,455.93 grams of marijuana leaves valued at ₱174,711.24, 54.33, tablets of ecstasy worth ₱92,355.90, and 5.51 grams of kush marijuana valued at ₱8,259.00.

No fatalities were recorded during the operations, according to PRO 3.

Brigadier Jess B Mendez, director of PRO 3, said the weeklong accomplishment shows the efforts of police units in keeping illegal drugs away from communities.

“Hindi lang natin tinitingnan ang dami ng operasyon o bilang ng mga naaresto. Ang mahalaga ay nababawasan ang illegal na droga na nakakarating sa ating mga komunidad at napapanagot ang mga sangkot dito,” Mendez said.

The PRO 3 said "the seizure of more than ₱4 million worth of illegal drugs means fewer prohibited substances reaching the streets and potentially affecting families and communities."

Mendez assured that police units will continue to strengthen intelligence gathering, case build-up, and coordination with communities to sustain the campaign.

“Patuloy ang trabaho natin. Every illegal drug taken off the streets is one less threat to our families and communities. Ito ang Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman.”|via Tristan Jingco