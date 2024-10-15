Police nab 7 linked to couple murder

CAMP OLIVAS – Authorities apprehended seven persons in connection with the brutal murder of spouses Arvin and Lerma Lulu, who were shot dead in Santo Rosario, Mexico, Pampanga, on October 4, 2024.
Tracker teams from the Mexico Municipal Police Station, along with the Pampanga Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), and the 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies (PMFC), conducted an operation from October 13 to 14.
This resulted to the arrest of Arnold Taylan and Arnel Buannin Nueva Ecija.
The statements provided by Taylan and Buan led authorities to identify and apprehend the remaining five suspects including Robert Dimaliwat, Rolando Cruz, Jomie Rabandaban, Sancho Nieto, and the alleged mastermind, Anthony Limon.
Investigations revealed that Limon, who is also an online seller like the victims, had a P13 million debt to the couple, providing a potential motive for the crime.
During the operations, law enforcement officials seized nine firearms, including three caliber 9mm pistols, five caliber .45 pistols, one .22 caliber rifle, and one air gun.
Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO 3), commended the police operatives assigned in the case.
Maranan, at the same time, emphasized the Philippine National Police (PNP’s) commitment to deliver justice for the victims' families.
“Our mission to ensure the safety and security of our community remains our top priority,” he stated. “We will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice and accountability for this heinous crime.”