Police nab 7 linked to couple murder

CAMP OLIVAS – Authorities apprehended seven persons in connection with the brutal murder of spouses Arvin and Lerma Lulu, who were shot dead in Santo Rosario, Mexico, Pampanga, on October 4, 2024.

Tracker teams from the Mexico Municipal Police Station, along with the Pampanga Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), and the 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies (PMFC), conducted an operation from October 13 to 14.

This resulted to the arrest of Arnold Taylan and Arnel Buannin Nueva Ecija.

The statements provided by Taylan and Buan led authorities to identify and apprehend the remaining five suspects including Robert Dimaliwat, Rolando Cruz, Jomie Rabandaban, Sancho Nieto, and the alleged mastermind, Anthony Limon.