Police nab suspects for various crimes

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Officers from the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO) arrested suspects across the province for various crimes and offenses.

The PPPO, headed by Colonel Jay Dimaandal, said the warrant operations were conducted from October 26 and 27, 2024 in coordination with the Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

Authorities said the arrested individuals are the Top 3 Most Wanted Persons for rape at the Pampanga Provincial Jail and a high-priority arrest in San Simon for homicide.

Police added that the operations also led to the arrest of persons for charges of qualified theft, drug-related offenses, acts of lasciviousness, and homicide in Lubao, Minalin, Sasmuan, and San Luis towns.

Operation on October 27 in Sto. Tomas and Macabebe towns resulted in the arrest of two suspects for possession of illegal firearms.

In Sto. Tomas town, police apprehended alias "Bangi," and seized an improvised Garand rifle with ammunition.

In Macabebe, alias "Binoy," was taken into custody and a .22-caliber revolver, multiple rounds of ammunition, and other items were seized from the suspect.

The PPPO said the suspects face charges under Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.