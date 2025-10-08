Police push training in schools vs bomb threats

Police officials in Pampanga have urged the conduct of training programs for schools in the province to strengthen their preparedness and response to bomb threats.

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO), headed by Colonel Eugene Marcelo, made the call following a series of bomb threats that disrupted classes in at least six universities in the province on Monday and Tuesday.

Marcelo said he already coordinated with the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit to conduct capacity-building sessions for school personnel and students to guide them on proper procedures during emergency situations.

“Nagrequest na ako sa Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit na mag-conduct sila ng lectures sa mga schools at sa mga estudyante para if ever makatanggap sila ng bomb threats, alam nila kung paano iextract ang data para makatulong at mapabilis ang imbestigasyon,” he said.

Marcelo added that the police remain vigilant and working with the Department of Education and school officials to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“Alarming na ito, hindi na biro. Maraming naiistorbong tao, mga estudyante at school authorities at ‘yung mga community doon. Ang mga pulis natin, imbes magtrabaho sa ibang bagay, napupunta ang resources natin doon,” he said.

Marcelo also warned those behind the hoax messages that they could face charges for violating Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

“Maybe swerte kayo ngayon, pero hindi habang buhay makakalusot kayo dito. The long arm of the law will catch you later on,” he said.