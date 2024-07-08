Police seize P1-M drugs from 2 persons

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Two persons involved in illegal drug trade were arrested in a buy-bust operation launched by police in Barangay Quebiawan here recently.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, director of Police Regional Office III, identified the suspects with their aliases “Tastas” and “Ris”.

Hidalgo said the two are considered high-value targets by the Special Drug Enforcement Unit of the city police.

Some 160 grams of suspected illegal drugs valued at P1,088,000 were recovered by cops during the operation.

The suspects face charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Acts.