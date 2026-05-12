Police seize P1.1M shabu in Olongapo, Angeles

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) reported the arrest of three "high-value" individuals and confiscation of more than P1.1 million worth of shabu in two separate buy-bust operations conducted in Angeles City and Olongapo City.

In Angeles City, operatives of the Police Station 2 and Drug Enforcement Unit, arrested “Pating," during an operation conducted on May 11, 2026, beside the Lourdes Northwest Elementary School along Kalayaan Street, Brgy. Lourdes Northwest.

Seized from the suspect were 110 grams of shabu worth ?748,000.

Meanwhile, in Olongapo City, oeratives of the City Police Drug Enforcement Unit (CPDEU) and Police Station 1 SDEU arrested two persons -- “TJ” and “Bert” --- during a buy-bust operation conducted on May 12, 2026 along Ardoin Street corner 27th Street, Brgy. East Bajac-Bajac.

Recovered from the suspects were sachets containing around 60 grams of shabu worth ?408,000, and ?1,000 marked money.

The suspects face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.