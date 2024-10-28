Pampanga

Police seize P18-M marijuana in Bulacan

HIGH-GRADE. Police officers seize 24 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic packs of dried leaves suspected to be high-grade marijuana weighing around 12 kg., with an estimated street value of PHP18 million, in an anti-drug operation Saturday (Oct. 26, 2024) in Balagtas, Bulacan. Police also arrested a 40-year-old man tagged as a high-value individual. (Photo courtesy of PDEG)
CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – A joint team from the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and local police on Saturday, October 26, seized some P18 million worth of high-grade marijuana and arrested an alleged a person in Balagtas town, Bulacan province.

The PDEG said that the marijuana was confiscated from an unnamed suspect, a resident of Marilao, Bulacan.

The person was arrested in Northville 6, Barangay Santol of the said town.

The report added that 24 packs containing marijuana, weighing around 12 kilograms and other items, were seized during the operation.

The suspect is currently under the custody of the Balagtas Municipal Police Station, while the drug evidence will be transferred to the Bulacan Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.

