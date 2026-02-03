Police seize P24M drugs, nab 814 wanted persons in Jan

Some 814 wanted individuals were arrested and an estimated P24.2 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated by different units and stations of Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO-3).

The PRO-3 said that intensified manhunt operations led to the arrest of 814 wanted suspects.

Some 124 of these were listed as most wanted, including 79 individuals ranked in the top 10 at regional, provincial and municipal levels.

Regional police conducted 659 anti-drug operations, with 943 suspects arrested, including 22 identified as high-value individuals.

Police onfiscated during the operations 3,499.4 grams of shabu worth P23,796,489; 1,229.2 grams of dried marijuana leaves valued at P147,503; 144.8 grams of kush worth P217,341; and ecstasy estimated at P74,346, totaling to P24,236,481.

“These accomplishments are the result of focused operations, strong intelligence support, and the dedication of our police officers who continue to put public safety first in line with the PNP Focused Agenda. Every arrest made and every illegal drug seized is a step toward safer communities for the people of Central Luzon,” Brigadier General Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones, Jr., director of PRO 3, said.