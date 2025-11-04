Police seize P26.7-M drugs in month-long ops

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) said that some P26.7-million worth of illegal drugs were seized after a series of operations in Central Luzon in October.

Brigadier General Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., director of PRO 3, said the month-long anti-illegal drug drive resulted in 758 operations, leading to the arrest of 1,081 individuals.

Authorities confiscated 3,803.85 grams of shabu, 6,512.50 grams of marijuana, 63.31 grams of kush, and 10 grams of ecstasy tablets, with a total value of P26,759,634.06.

Aside from anti-drug efforts, Peñones also reported the arrest of 1,089 wanted persons and the recovery of 290 loose firearms during the same period.

The PRO 3 said it recorded a decline in index crime -- murder, robbery, theft, rape -- from 364 cases in October 2024 to 249 this year.

“We will continue to protect the people and sustain our momentum toward a safer and more peaceful Central Luzon,” Peñones said.