Police seize P6.6-M illegal food products

A total of ₱6.6 million worth of illegal and expired food products were seized and two individuals nabbed in two separate operations conducted by police in Bulacan and Tarlac recently.

The Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO-3) said this is part of its efforts to protect public health and consumer welfare in Central Luzon.

On March 25, 2026, operatives of the Regional Intelligence Division–Regional Special Operations Group 3 (RID-RSOG3) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Regional Field Office 3, Marilao Business Permit and Licensing Office, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Bulacan, Marilao Police Station and other law enforcement units inspected a warehouse in Brgy. Patubig, Marilao, Bulacan.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Chinese national, a warehouse manager, for violation of the Consumer Act of the Philippines (RA 7394) in relation to the Food Safety Act (RA 10611), local ordinance, and other applicable laws.

Authorities discovered large volumes of imported food items, including cured meat, oils, sauces, bamboo shoots, noodles, and syrup

The products, which lack proper documentation on delivery, procurement, and regulatory compliance, are worth ₱5 million.

In a separate operation on March 24, 2026, the RID-RSOG3, FDA Region 3, CIDG Tarlac, and Bamban police station conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Anupul, Bamban, Tarlac.

A 64-year-old barangay councilor was nabbed for allegedly selling expired food products in violation of RA 7394 and the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009 (RA 9711).

Recovered during the operation were 19,800 pieces of expired assorted noodles and other goods worth ₱1.6 million.