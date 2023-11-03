Police still on heightened alert after BSKE, Undas

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine National Police (PNP) will remain on heightened alert until Monday, November 6.

This is to ensure the safety and security of travelers and families returning from the provinces after the All Saints' and All Souls’ days commemoration, as well as after casting their votes in the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

On Thursday, PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said that police assistance desks were set up in all seaports and airports, as well as in the bus terminals and other places of convergence.

She added that these will remain until such time that those who went out of town return.

“Our personnel will remain manning our police assistance desks until Monday, the time when the last batches of travelers are expected to return to their homes and workplaces, especially in the metropolis,” she said.

Fajardo added that PNP commanders across the country have been given the permission to decide on the alert level status.

"The commanders on the ground are given the discretion to determine if there is still a need to maintain the full alert status. On the part of the National Headquarters, we will remain on heightened alert until Monday as part of the security measures for the return of those who went to the provinces and those who went on vacation,” she said.