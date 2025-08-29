Policeman involved in robbery nabbed

A police officer was arrested after allegedly staging a robbery in Santa Maria town in Bulacan on Wednesday, August 27.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, director of Police Regional Office III, said the victims, identified as a 41-year-old businessman and his two secretaries, reported the incident to the Santa Maria police.

In a hot pursuit operation, elements of the Santa Maria Police Station, Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit, Regional Special Operations Group, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Bulacan, and Tanauan City Police arrested a 34-year-old officer of the Philippine National Police for his alleged involvement in the illegal activity.

The suspect was reportedly assigned as Team Leader of the Motorcycle Patrol Unit of Tanauan City Police Station in Batangas.

The police officer’s three accomplices remain at large.

Authorities seized from the suspect several firearms and ammunitions, personal belongings, a katana, bolt cutter, and 59 pieces of white cable ties.

Peñones condemned the incident and said the PNP will not tolerate wrongdoings of its personnel. “We will never tolerate any member of the police force who dares to betray the uniform and the public trust."

The suspect is now facing robbery with intimidation and illegal possession of firearms.

The Police Regional Office Region 3 said manhunt operations for the cop's companions continue.

