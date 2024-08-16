Policemen wounded in butane stove explosion

SAN SIMON — Seven police officers and civilian employees were wounded after a portable butane gas stove exploded inside their station in Barangay Sto. Niño here recently.

Colonel Jay Dimaandal, director of Pampanga Provincial Police Office (PPO) said the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon while the victims were preparing for a dinner party.

Investigation showed that the explosion was caused by the leaking butane cylinder attached to the portable stove used by the victims.

The injured cops included the town’s chief of police, Major Leonardo Lacambra, Staff Sergeant Mary Jane Genobili, Staff Sergeant Jay-R Mabborang and non-uniformed personnel (NUP) Rolalyn Pascua, Marvin Novesteras, Rowena Ignacio Celestial and Euis Pauig.

They sustained first-degree burns and were rushed to a hospital in nearby Apalit town by Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel, Dimaandal said.

He added that three of the victims remained in the hospital for observation due to burns on their faces.

The other victims were already discharged from the hospital, Dimaandal said.