Polio patients get help from DSWD

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) extended financial assistance to some 1,041 Kapampangans with polio.

The event was led by officials of the agency and the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The beneficiaries receive P3,000 each during turn-over rites held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center over the weekend.

The assistance was made possible through the Assistance in Crisis Situation Program (AICS).

Under the AICS program, the government provides medical assistance, burial, transportation, education, food, or financial assistance to the beneficiaries.

DSWD said the AICS is part of the protective services for the disadvantaged individuals.

The provincial government said that those who attended the event also “received multivitamins, maintenance medicines, groceries, hotdogs, chicken, and transportation allowance.