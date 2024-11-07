Poll security control center activated

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — In preparation for the 2025 Midterm Elections, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have activated the Provincial Joint Security Control Center (PJSCC) on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

The activation of the center was made during the inaugural security conference.

The event was led by Colonel Jay C. Dimaandal, Director of Pampanga PPO; Lieutenant Colonel Ronnel Dela Cruz of the 70th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army; and Lawyer Lydia F. Pangilinan, Provincial Election Supervisor IV for COMELEC Pampanga.

Police chiefs from various municipalities and cities, and election officers from across Pampanga, who are tasked with securing elections in their respective areas, attended the briefing.

The PJSCC is expected to serve as the central hub for coordinating security plans, monitoring election-related activities, and addressing potential risks throughout the election period.

During the conference, Dimaandal said police and military officials shared their initial security plans, which will serve as a foundation for the efforts to maintain peace and order during the elections.

He added that regular meetings will continue to ensure security coverage across Pampanga.

Dimaandal said critical aspects of the Omnibus Election Code and other election-related laws were reviewed to ensure legal compliance and awareness among personnel involved in election security.

“Our collective commitment is to safeguard the democratic process and ensure that the 2025 elections will be conducted smoothly, safely, and with the highest level of integrity,” Dimaandal said.