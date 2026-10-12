Pontoon floating bridge in Tarlac now passable

The temporary pontoon floating bridge installed at the Tarlac River adjacent to the collapsed Aquino Bridge is already open and passable to pedestrians going to and from the western and poblacion side of Tarlac City.

The floating bridge was opened to the public on Thursday afternoon of October 8, after all safety measures and reinforcements were completed by the personnel of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

In her Facebook post, Mayor Susan Yap called on the public to be careful and courteous in crossing the pontoon bridge.

She thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., MMDA Chairman Romando Artes, Secretary to the Cabinet Benhur Abalos and the national government for their support to Tarlac City.

Pedestrians may cross the pontoon bridge until 8 pm. (Via Arvin Cabalu)