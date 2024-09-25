Porac councilors join Capil's slate

PORAC — Incumbent town councilors on Monday expressed their loyalty to the political party of incumbent Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil.

The mayor's political line up is now being prepared in line with the 2025 polls.

Incumbent Councilors Jovy Venzon, Adrian "Papay" Carreon, Rafael Canlapan, and Joy David reiterated their support for the team and administration of Capil.

The councilors made this announcement during the flag ceremonies at the Porac Municipal Hall on Monday.

The said councilors are expected to join Capil in the Team Bayung Porac.

Capil is reportedly seeking reelection in next year's polls, alongside her daughter Jen Capil bared plan to run for vice mayor.

Incumbent Vice Mayor Francis Tamayo last week announced that he will no longer seek re-election as vice mayor.

He, however, announced that he will run for town councilor in 2025.

Meanwhile Councilors Hilario "Ayot" Dimalanta and Myla Clarete reportedly announced that they will no longer seek reelection in 2025.

Councilor Bong Buan also announced that he will be transferring to a rival party.

Mayor Capil reportedly introduced Executive Assistant Jun Simbillo to the public, who will be part of Team Bayung Porac as a candidate for councilor.