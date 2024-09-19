Porac dialysis center opened

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil yesterday led the soft opening of the stand-alone hemodialysis center in Porac town on Wednesday, September 18.

The facility is one of the biggest hemodialysis centers in Pampanga which can accommodate some 60 patients per day.

The Municipal Government of Porac had earlier forged an agreement with Hemant Philippines Inc. for the establishment of a hemodialysis center in the town.

Capil inspected the facility on Thursday. He was assisted by Vice Mayor Francis "Budoy" Tamayo and other town officials.

The center features new dialyzer machines, spacious units and television sets.

The facility is located at the Porac Model Community in Barangay Pio.