Porac Execs Suspended

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered a six-month suspension against Porac Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil and 10 others as part of an ongoing investigation into charges of gross neglect of duty filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in connection with the operations of Lucky South 99.

Lucky South 99 was implicated in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) in the country.

The 11-page suspension order dated October 7, 2024 signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires, also named incumbent Vice Mayor Francis Laurence Tamayo and then Business Permit and Licensing Office officer-in-charge Emerald Vital.

Eight members of the Sangguniang Bayan -- Rohner Buan, Rafael Canlapan, Adrian Carreon, Regin Clarete, Essel Joy David, Hilario Dimalanta, Michelle Santos, and John Nuevy Venzon -- were likewise suspended.

The Ombudsman ordered the 11 officials suspended without pay.

In the order, the Ombudsman stated that "without delving into the merits of the case and without prejudging the same, there are sufficient grounds to hold that the evidence of guilt is strong at this time against the following incumbent officials of the Municipal Government of Porac."

The DILG’s complaint alleged that Capil, as the final signatory on business permits, failed to question the legitimacy of the documents related to Lucky South 99’s business permit applications.

The complaint further asserted that Capil’s neglect of duty "was evident when he signed and issued, through Vital’s recommendation, a business permit to Lucky South 99 valid until December 31, 2023, despite the impending expiration of its Pagcor license on October 27, 2023."

The DILG also accused Capil of failing to act on reports of criminal activities occurring within Lucky South 99’s premises.

The DILG claimed that the Sangguniang Bayan failed to "exercise legislative oversight for the welfare of the Porac LGU and its inhabitants by not enacting any ordinance or resolution intended to prevent and suppress criminal activities within Lucky South 99’s premises."

The Ombudsman noted that the respondents are charged with Gross Neglect of Duty, which, if proven, constitutes grounds for their dismissal from government service under the Revised Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service.

Capil vows to clear name

Capil issued a public statement on Wednesday, October 9 following the suspension order.

Capil said that he recognizes the Ombudsman's authority but vowed to clear his name through the justice process.

"Ibinabahagi po namin sa inyo ang pagpataw sa amin ng preventive suspension ng Tanggapan ng Ombudsman," the mayor said.

"Kinikilala namin na ito ay kapangyarihan ng Ombudsman. Ngunit hindi po ito nangangahulugang kami ay nagkasala. Buo ang aming tiwala sa katarungan ng batas, at kami ay gagawa ng mga kaukulang hakbang upang linisin ang aming pangalan," he added.

Capil assured that he would continue to serve the people of Porac.

The mayor vowed to rebuild the dignity of the municipality, which he admitted has been tainted by the ongoing controversy.

"Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok na aming hinaharap nitong mga nakaraang buwan, patuloy kaming maglilingkod nang tapat at buong puso sa mga mamamayan ng Porac," Capil said.

He also thanked supporters and residents of the town who believed in his administration despite the controversy.

While admitting that the suspension has deeply affected him, he promised not to let it slow him down.

"Asahan niyo po na patuloy po akong maninilbihan bilang Ama ng Bayan, bagkus nasasaktan at napipilayan, upang ibigay pa rin sa inyo ang serbisyong naramdaman ninyo mula pa nung ako ay nanungkulan," Capil said. "May tiwala ako sa Batas, may tiwala ako sa Katotohanan, at may tiwala ako sa Diyos. Gaya ng lahat ng pinagdaanan ko, makakaraos din tayo dito at kalaunan ay magiging panatag ang lahat."