Porac landfill offers waste management alternative

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A sanitary landfill in Porac has stepped in to offer waste management solutions amid ongoing uncertainties surrounding the operations of the Kalangitan landfill in Capas, Tarlac.

Eco Protect Management Corporation (EPMC), an engineered Category 4 landfill, claimed that "it is becoming a preferred choice for handling residual waste from Pampanga, Bulacan, and nearby areas."

As it welcomes new clients, including private companies and local government units, EPMC said it is also pursuing Waste-to-Energy projects and other eco-friendly initiatives.

The company added the recent recognition from the Department of the Interior and Local Government Region III and the Environmental Management Bureau for its role in the Forum on Innovative Interventions for LGUs is a manifestation of its commitment to provide better service to its clients.

EPMC said its commitment to environmental protection also extends to its corporate social responsibility programs, such as upcycling single-use plastics into armchairs for underserved schools.

EPMC vowed to offer a reliable alternative to the Kalangitan landfill.

The firm claimed that it complements the Prime Waste Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Porac and another landfill in Floridablanca.