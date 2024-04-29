Porac LGU orders Tago Falls closure

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The local government unit (LGU) of Porac town has ordered the closure of Tago Falls which has become a favorite spot of residents and visitors from other places in the region due to the high heat index over the past few weeks.

Porac Mayor Jaime "Jing" Capil issued Executive Order No14-2024 ordering the closure of the falls in Barangay Manibaug Pasig.

The mayor cited public interest that prompted the order to "determine the safety of the area and the water quality" of the said water feature.

The order was issued last April 18, 2024.

"The local government has yet to determine the safety of the area and the water quality of the water," Capil stated in his order.

The order added that a Joint Inspection Team obtained a water sample that showed that the said water feature was found to have "high fecal coliform level in the waters in the area."

The mayor's executive order took effect immediately.