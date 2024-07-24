Porac mayor bans outdoor activities in upland villages

PORAC — Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil, through the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), issued an advisory prohibiting all outdoor recreational activities in the town’s upland barangays due to Typhoon Carina.

“All outdoor activities such as biking, trekking, and mountaineering are hereby prohibited in all upland barangays,” the advisory dated July 22, 2024, said.

The barangays covered by the advisory include Sapang Uwak, Inararo, Villa Maria, Camias, and Dias.

Porac town’s upland barangays are popular destinations for recreational activities.