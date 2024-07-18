Porac mayor leads payout for seniors

PORAC -- Mayor Jing Capil of this town recently led the distribution of financial assistance to 169 senior citizens.

The Porac Information Office (PIO) said that the beneficiaries ranged from 83 to 94 years old, who marked birthdays between January and June.

The PIO said the event, held at the Covered Court in Manibaug Libutad, "underscored Bayung Porac's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of its elderly population."

The mayor was assisted by Vice Mayor Francis "Budoy" Tamayo; councilors "Papay" Carreon, RC Canlapan, Bong Buan, and Ayot Dimalanta;

Liga ng Mga Barangay President Joel Capil; Municipal Social Welfare Office head Jhoanne Arcega; and Office of Senior Citizens Affairs Head Norma Mallari.

Capili conveyed his warm greetings to the beneficiaries.

He emphasized the municipality's efforts to provide financial support and comprehensive care aimed at enhancing the overall well-being of senior citizens.

Capil said the initiative reflects Bayung Porac's proactive approach to community welfare, ensuring that its elderly residents receive the attention they deserve.