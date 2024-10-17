Porac mayor: "Truth, Justice will prevail"

CLARK FREEPORT -- Suspended Porac Mayor Jaime "Jing" Capil said he has not yet received a copy of the graft complaint filed against him before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

"We have not yet officially received a copy of the complaint. We are saddened and concerned to learn about the complaint through the media, rather than through the expected regular process," the mayor said on Thursday.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) filed the graft case on October 16, 2024.

"Filing a case does not mean guilt. Anyone has the right to file a complaint, but we also have the right to defend ourselves. We are ready to face all of this in the proper forum," Capil said.

"We have full confidence that truth and justice will prevail. We call on the public to be cautious about believing information being released. Let us wait for the full truth," he added.

The mayor enjoined his constituents to pray.

"Amidst all of this, let us come together in prayer. May we be guided in this fight. This is not just our fight, but a fight for truth and justice. With God's help and your prayers, we will continue and rise again for our beloved Bayung Porac," he said.