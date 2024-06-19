Porac MRF alternative to Kalangitan landfill

CLARK FREEPORT — The newly-opened P1-billion material recovery facility (MRF) in Porac town is poised to be an alternative to Kalangitan landfill in Capas, Tarlac, which is set to close in October this year.

The new MRF, run by Prime Waste Solutions and owned by Filipino billionaire Enrique Razon, opened on June 5, 2024 in Barangay Planas, Porac town.

“We really want to be able to provide an alternative to different local government units like a large scale MRF like ours,” Cara Peralta, lead officer for waste sector of Prime Infrastructure, said during Pampanga Press Club’s News at Hues at Park Inn by Radisson Clark on Tuesday.

Peralta clarified that the 10-hectare MRF in Barangay Planas in Porac town is not a landfill.

She said the large scale MRF will focus on waste recovery and cater to segregation, recycling, sorting and treatment.

“The facility that we have is not a landfill. It is not an open dumpsite,” she said.

Peralta said the new MRF is capable of accommodating 5,000 tons of waste per day.

She added that the facility is automated and geared towards recovery of reusable waste.

“We estimate that once we are fully operational, 80 to 90 percent of waste that we received will be recovered and (be) used for something of value,” she added.