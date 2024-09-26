Porac MRF feared to become dumpsite

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – An official of the city government here has raised concerns that the proposed waste facility in Porac town could turn into an open dumpsite, following complaints from Cebu City about the same operator’s waste recovery practices.

Maria Theresa Doble, officer-in-charge of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), expressed apprehension that the Porac waste facility would replicate the issues faced by the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City which is also managed by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Incorporated (PWS).

A report from Sun.Star Cebu noted that Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has already ordered an investigation into the operations of PWS’s Materials Recovery Facility (MRF).

Following his site visit at the Binaliw landfill on September 20, Garcia reportedly said he wanted three aspects to be addressed including “the persistent foul odor, contaminated water, and the lack of storm drains to accommodate run-off water during heavy rainfall.”

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), and Clark Development Corporation (CDC) have referred to the Porac waste facility as one of the 10 accredited waste facilities in Pampanga.

Coincidentally, the Kalangitan landfill, which services over 150 local government units in Central and North Luzon including City of San Fernando, is set to close next month due to the non-renewal of its lease contract with the BCDA.

“Hindi malayo base sa kung sino ang nagooperate. Ang nagooperate sa Binaliw Landfill is the same management operating at the Prime Waste Holding. Binaliw is not a landfill but an MRF base on the news and statement of Mayor Garcia of Cebu City,” Doble said.

When asked if the Porac facility could handle the volume of waste from Central Luzon, Doble said she is skeptical.

“No, they are only a mechanized Material Recovery Facility, not an engineered sanitary landfill. They only have a Residual Containment Area (RCA) for the residual waste,” she said.

Doble added that the City of San Fernando, with its 35 barangays, has only 12 city trucks running from 2:00 AM to 10:00 PM to collect waste.

With other subdivisions transferring their waste to the city's Central Materials Recovery Facility (CMRF), the city handles an average of 120-125 metric tons of residual waste per day.

“The best solution for waste management is waste reduction, waste diversion, and informed and disciplined waste generators,” Doble emphasized.

The PWS MRF was launched in March 2024, with operations in Porac expected to begin next month despite opposition from LGUs.

Sun.Star Pampanga reached out to a representative of the PWS MRF for their statement regarding the matter but has not received a response as of this posting.